Turn Game Day Into Impact Day
Published on March 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
HoundsCare is proud to partner with nonprofit organizations to raise vital funds while bringing communities together for an unforgettable day at the ballpark. Through our ticket fundraising program, participating nonprofits can earn money for their mission simply by selling tickets to a Lake Country DockHounds game.
Whether you support youth programs, schools, veterans, health initiatives, animal welfare, or community services, HoundsCare provides an easy, fun, and effective way to fundraise - with no upfront costs and no complicated logistics.
Below you'll find nonprofit organizations currently partnering with HoundsCare. When you purchase tickets through their link, a portion of every ticket goes directly back to their cause.
May Games
May 15th
Journey 21
May 16th
Oconomowoc Historical Society
Pewaukee Predators Fastpitch Limited
Hartland Lakeside Education Foundation
May 17th
Waukesha County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard
Prairie PTA
Columbus Baseball Organization
May 29th
Lake Country Classical Academy
Oconomowoc 5 O's U11 Navy
Wales Elementary/KM Explore PTO
May 30th
Fox River Bandits
Waterford Union U17 Baseball
Wildlife In Need Center
May 31st
Lake Area Free Clinic
Ixonia Knights 11U
Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation
June Games
June 5th
Waukesha Firebirds
Merton Athletic Association
Milwaukee Bangers Baseball Club, Inc
June 6th
Prairie View Elementary School PTO
Special Spaces Wisconsin
June 7th
Summit Elementary PTO
MS Just Keep Moving Inc
St. Lukes Trinity and St. Johns Churches
June 13th
Good Shepard Luthern School - Watertown
St. John's Northwestern Academy
June 14th
Revolutions Twirling Club
June 17th
DockHounds Select
KMMO Hockey
June 18th
Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County
St Joseph School
Nicolet Recreation Department
June 22nd
Okauchee Lions
Summit View Elementary
Spina Bifida Wisconsin
June 23rd
Oconomowoc Community Choir
St. Matthew's School
June 24th
Pewaukee Youth Baseball
June 25th
Lake Country Young Life
Slinger Youth Pom and Dance
Franklin Bowling Booster Club
June 26th
Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County
June 28th
Friends of Pewaukee Parks
Kettle Moraine Rec Sports
July Games
July 7th
Donna Lexa Art Centers
July 8th
St. John's Youth Group
CCLS, Inc.
July 24th
Legacy Sports Mukwonago
July 26th
Saint Theresa of Lisieux
July 28th
The Box Theatre
July 29th
Corpus Christi Parish
Lannon Home and School
Hausmann Nature Center
July 30th
ALS Association
Jefferson Youth Baseball and Softball Club
Oconomowoc Rotary Charitable Foundation, Inc.
August Games
August 9th
Mosaic Creative Studio
August 18th
Pewaukee Predators Fastpitch Limited
Jefferson County Financial Empowerment Center
August 24th
Grace Evengelical Lutheran Church
Immanual Lutheran
August 25th
Oconomowoc Public Education Foundation
September Games
September 4th
Dousman Masonic Lodge #315
American Association Stories from March 24, 2026
- Turn Game Day Into Impact Day - Lake Country DockHounds
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