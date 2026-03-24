Turn Game Day Into Impact Day

Published on March 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







HoundsCare is proud to partner with nonprofit organizations to raise vital funds while bringing communities together for an unforgettable day at the ballpark. Through our ticket fundraising program, participating nonprofits can earn money for their mission simply by selling tickets to a Lake Country DockHounds game.

Whether you support youth programs, schools, veterans, health initiatives, animal welfare, or community services, HoundsCare provides an easy, fun, and effective way to fundraise - with no upfront costs and no complicated logistics.

Below you'll find nonprofit organizations currently partnering with HoundsCare. When you purchase tickets through their link, a portion of every ticket goes directly back to their cause.

May Games

May 15th

Journey 21

May 16th

Oconomowoc Historical Society

Pewaukee Predators Fastpitch Limited

Hartland Lakeside Education Foundation

May 17th

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard

Prairie PTA

Columbus Baseball Organization

May 29th

Lake Country Classical Academy

Oconomowoc 5 O's U11 Navy

Wales Elementary/KM Explore PTO

May 30th

Fox River Bandits

Waterford Union U17 Baseball

Wildlife In Need Center

May 31st

Lake Area Free Clinic

Ixonia Knights 11U

Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation

June Games

June 5th

Waukesha Firebirds

Merton Athletic Association

Milwaukee Bangers Baseball Club, Inc

June 6th

Prairie View Elementary School PTO

Special Spaces Wisconsin

June 7th

Summit Elementary PTO

MS Just Keep Moving Inc

St. Lukes Trinity and St. Johns Churches

June 13th

Good Shepard Luthern School - Watertown

St. John's Northwestern Academy

June 14th

Revolutions Twirling Club

June 17th

DockHounds Select

KMMO Hockey

June 18th

Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County

St Joseph School

Nicolet Recreation Department

June 22nd

Okauchee Lions

Summit View Elementary

Spina Bifida Wisconsin

June 23rd

Oconomowoc Community Choir

St. Matthew's School

June 24th

Pewaukee Youth Baseball

June 25th

Lake Country Young Life

Slinger Youth Pom and Dance

Franklin Bowling Booster Club

June 26th

Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County

June 28th

Friends of Pewaukee Parks

Kettle Moraine Rec Sports

July Games

July 7th

Donna Lexa Art Centers

July 8th

St. John's Youth Group

CCLS, Inc.

July 24th

Legacy Sports Mukwonago

July 26th

Saint Theresa of Lisieux

July 28th

The Box Theatre

July 29th

Corpus Christi Parish

Lannon Home and School

Hausmann Nature Center

July 30th

ALS Association

Jefferson Youth Baseball and Softball Club

Oconomowoc Rotary Charitable Foundation, Inc.

August Games

August 9th

Mosaic Creative Studio

August 18th

Pewaukee Predators Fastpitch Limited

Jefferson County Financial Empowerment Center

August 24th

Grace Evengelical Lutheran Church

Immanual Lutheran

August 25th

Oconomowoc Public Education Foundation

September Games

September 4th

Dousman Masonic Lodge #315







American Association Stories from March 24, 2026

Turn Game Day Into Impact Day - Lake Country DockHounds

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