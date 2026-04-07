Lake Country DockHounds Announce Stadium Naming Update

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds today announced that their home ballpark will no longer be named Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, marking the conclusion of a successful four-year naming rights partnership with Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie Brewing.

Since the team's inaugural seasons, Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie have been valued partners in helping establish a unique and memorable game day experience for DockHounds fans. The organization extends its sincere gratitude for their support, collaboration, and shared commitment to building a strong community atmosphere at the ballpark.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, we have taken time to listen closely to feedback from our fans," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing and Communications. "One of the consistent themes we've heard is a desire for a broader selection of domestic beer offerings during games. With that in mind, we have made the decision to shift our direction as it relates to ballpark partnerships and concessions."

Despite the name change, one fan-favorite tradition isn't going anywhere. The DockHounds will continue the beloved Beer Can Race during the middle of the 6th inning, now featuring new flavors racing for $4 draft beer for the remainder of the game.

The DockHounds wish Wisconsin Brewing Company and Lake Louie Brewing continued success in all future endeavors and thank them for their role in the team's early years.

The organization has hired W Partners to help secure a new naming rights partner and other corporate partners who want to be part of the Dockhounds Ballpark and the community. Until a new agreement is finalized and announced, the facility will be referred to as DockHounds Ballpark.

Additional updates regarding naming rights and future enhancements to the fan experience will be shared in the coming months.







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Lake Country DockHounds Announce Stadium Naming Update - Lake Country DockHounds

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