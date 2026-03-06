The Road to the WBC Heads Through WBC Park

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Lake Country DockHounds baseball is just over 2 months away. A warm week in southeast Wisconsin will have many grasping for baseball season at a perfect time as the 2026 World Baseball Classic begins this week.

Our 5 th season is in part a celebration of what has transpired in Oconomowoc in our short history. Players have traveled from across the world the play baseball in front of our great fans. Some of which got the ultimate honor of representing their country.

Czech Republic's Marek Chlup remains one of the biggest names to play for Lake Country. The outfielder shined with the DockHounds at the end of the 2023 season in his first taste of professional baseball before returning for a strong showing in 2024. Chlup will once again represent Czechia in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

As a teen, Chlup came to the United States, more specifically North Carolina, to get his education while playing at NC State. Following his transfer to North Greenville, Chlup and Czechia needed to qualify for the 2023 WBC, something the country had never done. Chlup homered twice in four games, including once in the final over Spain, to send Czechia to the WBC and the world famous Tokyo Dome.

On the biggest stage, Czechia came from behind with four runs in the ninth inning to defeat China in its opener for what was considered a sizable upset. Chlup had a sacrifice fly and reached base twice in the contest. Czechia's only win was good enough for fourth place in Pool B and earn a spot in this year's tournament.

Against the eventual champion Japan, Chlup doubled on a 102 MPH fastball from future World Series champion Roki Saski. Chlup added three more hits in an impressive display that catapulted him into pro baseball. He became a fan favorite Japan, playing for the Yomuiri Giants in 2025 and will suit up for Durango in Mexico this spring following the WBC. Czechia is in Pool C along with Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Chinese Taipei.

The other former DockHound competing is Hao-Chun Cheng(Mei Mei Cheng). Making 10 appearances for Lake Country in 2022, Cheng will become the first DockHounds pitcher to appear in the WBC following his tenure at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Cheng will represent Chinese Taipei, also in group C.

Additionally, three former DockHounds are on staff for WBC teams. 2023 DockHounds catcher Juan Graterol will serve as a bullpen catcher for Venezuela, the team with the 4 th best odds to win the WBC. Australia's manager is Dave Nilsson and his pitching coach is Jim Bennett. Both were on lake Country's inaugural staff in 2022. The two were also on Australia's staff in 2023.

Past DockHounds to appear in the WBC:

Randall Delgado('23) - Panama | Winning pitcher vs. Chines Taipei

Alan Carter('24) - China | Struck out Marek Chlup

Chavez Young('24 & '25) - Great Britain | Led all players with 5 stolen bases

Efrain Contreras('22) - Colombia(2017) | Appeared vs. USA & DR

Daikan Yoh('22) - Chinese Taipei(2006 & 2013) | Homered against Netherlands en route to being Pool B MVP

Be on the look this week during the WBC and at every DockHounds game. You never know which player may have future roots to the World Baseball Classic through Oconomowoc.







American Association Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.