RedHawks to Become Fargo Woodchippers for 5 Nights in 2026

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

FARGO - This summer, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will finally answer the age-old question on many minds: Got Wood?

In honor of Fargo's unique cinematic tie to the trusty piece of arboricultural machinery, the RedHawks will become the Fargo Woodchippers for five games in 2026.

The team will wear special black and yellow Woodchippers jerseys and caps for the games, and a host of custom Woodchippers and Midwest-themed merchandise is available in the RedHawks Team Store at Newman Outdoor Field and online at fargowoodchippers.shop. Game-worn jerseys will be available for auction during the season.

"We're excited to finally reveal the Woodchippers to the world," RedHawks general manager Karl Hoium said. "This process has evolved over several years of brainstorming and design, and we hope that local and national fans enjoy the midwestern flair."

The Woodchippers will make their debut on Friday, June 12, against the Winnipeg Goldeyes with postgame fireworks following the game, then return on July 10, July 22, Aug. 11 and Aug. 29. Tickets for the five Woodchippers games are available now.

To bring the Woodchippers idea to life, the RedHawks teamed up with Worthen Design to create a logo and branding package reflecting the midwestern culture surrounding the machine.

The logo features a yellow anthropomorphized woodchipper with a stirruped cleat coming out of the infeed and a winter bomber hat-wearing baseball emerging from the chute, along with wood grain and snow elements on the wordmark.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Coen brothers film, "Fargo", as well as the RedHawks organization. The infamous woodchipper prop used in the film that has become synonymous with the city now resides at the Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau on 44th Street in Fargo.

More information about the Woodchippers can be found at fargowoodchippers.com.

2026 Woodchippers Schedule:

Friday, June 12 vs. Winnipeg

Friday, July 10 vs. Cleburne

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Gary SouthShore

Tuesday, August 11 vs. Sioux City

Saturday, August 29 vs. Milwaukee

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.

