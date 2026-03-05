RedHawks Sign Pair of Minnesotans in Hjelle, Koep

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The RedHawks added a pair of Minnesota-Crookston alums Thursday, signing infielder/outfielder Jake Hjelle and LHP Alex Koep.

Hjelle, 25, was acquired from the Boise Hawks in October after a tremendous 2025 campaign for the Pioneer League outfit. In 92 appearances, the East Grand Forks native hit .338/.381/.635 with 26 home runs and 102 RBIs.

Over the winter, he played for the Mid East Falcons of Baseball United in Dubai.

Two seasons ago, Hjelle made his pro debut with the RedHawks and went on to make 30 appearances for the team. He finished the 2024 season with the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans.

Before turning to pro ball, Hjelle was a two-time All-NSIC First Team team, a Regional Player of the Year, All-Region selection, All-America selection and National Player of the Year in his time with Minnesota-Crookston.

Koep, 24, joins the RedHawks for his first season of professional baseball after playing for South Dakota State University in 2024. He made 14 relief appearances, totaling a 1-0 record with a 7.48 ERA and 1.754 WHIP over 21.2 innings pitched.

The Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, native was named NSIC Pitcher of the Year while playing for Minnesota-Crookston in 2023 - the first Golden Eagle to do so. He was also named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team that season after going 7-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 12 starts.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







American Association Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.