RedHawks Re-Sign RHP Tyler Jeans

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - One of last season's finest additions is set to return to the RedHawks in 2026 after the team signed pitcher Tyler Jeans Thursday.

Jeans made 13 bullpen appearances in the 2025 regular season after signing with Fargo-Moorhead in July, keeping a 1.62 ERA over 16.2 innings pitched while ranking second on the team with a 6.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In the playoffs, the right-hander made four more relief appearances, including a three-inning save against Kansas City in the deciding game of the West Division Series.

The Arkansas native played college baseball with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, finishing his career in 2023 before moving to pro ball with the Tri-City Valley Cats in the Frontier League. He did not pitch in 2024.

Over the winter, Jeans pitched in Australia for the Brisbane Bandits, making 18 appearances with a 5.32 ERA and 1.182 WHIP.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







American Association Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.