Monarchs Sign Another Multi-Position Outfielder

Published on March 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs have added another multi-position outfielder to the 2026 roster in Oklahoma native Trevor Boone.

Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra reflected on the 28-year-old Boone and said "We are really excited about Trevor's power and speed. We feel that Trevor is a guy who can get back with a Major League organization very quickly. He is another great guy in our Clubhouse."

Boone played 38 games in 2025 with Colorado Rockies AAA affiliate Albuquerque Isotopes slugging 8 home runs and had 26 runs batted in.

He played all three outfield positions and started two games at first base.

A two-sport athlete out of high school, Boone decided to focus on baseball at Oklahoma State and found his true calling. He enjoyed a great three-year career with the Cowboys before being selected in the 18th round of 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

In 2023, Boone got close to getting to the big leagues - but his journey was not a direct path.

After starting the season in extended Spring Training, he was assigned to finish the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. In 42 games with the Isotopes he hit .238.

Then in 2024 he logged time back at Spokane, then AA Hartford and back at Albuquerque.

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







