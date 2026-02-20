Kansas City Monarchs Sign Left-Handed Hitting Outfielder

Kansas City, KS - Kansas City Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra announced the signing of 26- year-old free agent Grant Richardson earlier today. Richardson played all three outfield positions for four different ballclubs in 2025 with 9 doubles and 9 home runs with 32 runs batted in.

The Fishers, Indiana product who hits and throws left-handed was drafted in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Indiana University by the New York Yankees.

"We are really happy to have Grant on the team moving forward," said manager Joe Calfapietra. "He is an experienced left-handed bat with power and speed."

Richardson 's 2025 baseball journey started with the Somerset Patriots - the AA affiliate of the New York Yankees, then to promoted to AAA and the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders also affiliates of the Yankees. Next stop was the AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the Miami Marlins organization with a promotion to AAA Jackson Jumbo Shrimp (Miami) his final stop in a very busy season.

The four-time league champion Monarchs will open their 2026 season on May 15 at Kane County with Opening Night at Legends Field being Tuesday May 19 at 6:35 p.m. versus the Chicago Dogs.

