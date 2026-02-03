Monarchs Welcome Back Gambrell to Kansas City

Kansas City, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs bring back a solid contributor on the mound in right hander Grant Gambrell for the 2026 season.

Manager Joe Calfapietra made the announcement on February 2.

"We are very excited to have Grant back" Calfapietra said. "He was a very consistent rotational piece for us on a good 2025 ballclub. We expect him to even be better in 2026."

The 28-year-old went 2 and 2 with the Monarchs last year - started four games and made 3 appearances out of the bullpen.

Struck out 23 hitters in 28 innings of work.

His 2025 earned run average was 4.50 with Kansas City.

Gambrell also spent a brief amount of time in 2025 in the Mexican League with the Campeche and Tabasco teams. Prior to 2025, the 6'4" California native competed for the triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2024 and 2023.

Gambrell was recognized as SoxProspects.com's 2023 Comeback Player of the Year after Gambrell missed all the 2022 season due to a benign tumor in his heel and the accompanying surgeries to remove the tumor.

Originally a third-round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State where he pitched three seasons for the Beavers and part of the 2018 NCAA National Champions.

Gambrell was one of two players to be named later acquired from the Royals as part of the three-team, seven-player trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City in February 2021.

The four-time league champion Monarchs will open their 2026 season on May 15 at Kane County with Opening Night at Legends Field being Tuesday May 19 at 6:35 p.m. versus the Chicago Dogs.

To view the full schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule. Tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now.







