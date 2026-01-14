Monarchs Bring Back Three Pitchers

Kansas City, KS -- Three Monarchs pitchers will return to Legends Field for the 2026 season, 9th year Manager Joe Calfapietra announced today.

Top right-handed relief pitcher, Jeff Hakanson will be back with the Club for his third season.

Hakanson was 5 - 1 over 51 innings in 35 appearances with a strong 3.35 earned run average.

The 27-year-old was drafted in the 5th round of the Major League Baseball draft by his hometown Tampa Bay Rays.

"We are all very excited to have Jeff back for a 3rd season. He is a very reliable arm and more importantly a loyal teammate. The Monarchs are happy to provide an opportunity for Jeff so that he can be in a place for him to sign back with an MLB affiliate" said Calfapietra.

Left hander Steffon Moore rejoins the Monarchs bullpen after spending the off season pitching for Jaguares de Nayarit in the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

In 2025 with the Monarchs Moore had a 1.61 ERA over 20 appearances - had one win and one save.

Calfapietra added "The team is so very excited to have Steffon Moore back in our bullpen.

He is a very coveted pitcher dating back to his time with the Lincoln Saltdogs. We feel that he has a lot of untapped ability and with this upcoming season, we can channel that ability towards the utmost potential."

Moore struck out 34 hitters and walked 14 over the 22.1 innings last season.

Moore (28 years old) was drafted in the 26th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of University of West Alabama by Tampa Bay.

The third pitcher to re-sign is right hander Cruz Noriega.

"Cruz was picked up from the Kansas City Royals organization, and he did an outstanding job for us and strengthened our bullpen last year" said Calfapietra. "Noriega is a multi-faceted player and can fill multiple roles on the mound for the ballclub. Very excited to have him on the staff with the potential to getting him back to an affiliate."

The 28-year-old Venezuelan is a product of the Kansas City Royals system.

Before joining the Monarchs, he pitched in 15 games for AA Northwest Arkansas and 12 appearances for AAA Omaha.

In Kansas City last season Noriega had a 2.13 earned run average over 13 appearances in 15.1 innings after being signed on August 6th.

The pitching trio are the first Monarchs pitchers signed for 2026, the Club earlier announced veteran shortstop Josh Bissonette as the first position player to sign for the 2026 campaign.

Opening night is Tuesday May 19 at 6:35 p.m. versus the Chicago Dogs.







