Railroaders Announce Upcoming Logo Refresh & Reveal Party

Published on January 14, 2026 under American Association (AA)

CLEBURNE, TEXAS - The Cleburne Railroaders are proud to announce the unveiling of a refreshed team logo and brand identity, set to be revealed at a community event open to the public on January 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM at La Moderna Field.

Fans, partners, and members of the media are invited to attend this milestone moment in Railroaders history.

Named "Railroaders: Next Stop," the event will showcase the next chapter of the franchise's visual identity. The refreshed logo honors the deep roots of Cleburne's history, blending the spirit of Texas pride, the legacy of the railroad, and the energy of modern baseball. The new look is designed to reflect who Cleburne is today while paying tribute to the hard-working heritage and culture that built this community.

The January 22nd Reveal Night will include: '--ÃÂ A first look at the new logos and supporting brand elements

- Remarks from team leadership

- Fan engagement opportunities, mascot appearances, and photo areas

- New merchandise available for purchase immediately following the reveal

The Railroaders' refreshed identity will roll out across uniforms, merchandise, digital platforms, and more ahead of the 2026 season.

The event is free and open to the public, and all fans are encouraged to attend as the Railroaders write the next chapter of their story.

The Cleburne Railroaders are a proud member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, playing home games at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. Established in 2017, the team continues to deliver exciting baseball and community-driven entertainment for fans across North Texas. Learn more at railroaderbaseball.com.







