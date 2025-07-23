All-Star Game MVP Awarded to Railroader Slugger

July 23, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders showed out at the All-Star Game festivities in Fargo, starting with Kyle Martin winning the Home Run Derby Monday night. It continued last night when the East dominated the West 9-2, and the All-Star Game MVP was awarded to Aaron Altherr. Altherr was already announced as the Player of the Week in the American Association on Monday, so it has been a big week for him already without even playing any regular season games.

Altherr went two for three with a home run and three RBI, coming off the bench to play left field. Altherr played 359 career MLB games between 2014-2019, most of which coming with the Philadelphia Phillies. He has been a huge bat for the Railroaders all season, especially in the month of July where he has a .946 OPS with six homers and 23 RBI in just 18 games.

Plenty of Railroader bats saw time in the All-Star Game last night. Kyle Martin started at first and was feared after his derby win, walking twice and scoring a run. Shed Long Jr. started at third and hit a sacrifice fly to give the East a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Andres Sosa came in behind the plate, and hit a two-run double during a four run ninth inning. Dustin Peterson also reached base twice, subbing in as the DH with a single and a walk in his only plate appearances. Steven Rivas got some time in right field, and even Derek Craft was used to pinch-run, since he was unavailable to pitch.

All in all, the Railroaders made by far the most noise of any team during the All-Star Game festivities at Newman Outdoor Field. The team is riding high, as they enter the second half on a five-game winning streak. Cleburne will be back in action tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Milkmen at La Moderna Field for a four game home stand.







American Association Stories from July 23, 2025

All-Star Game MVP Awarded to Railroader Slugger - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.