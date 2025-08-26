Playoff Race in Full Swing

Published on August 26, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders infielder Kyle Martin

Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders have a lot of high intensity games left to play in the final week of the season. Cleburne currently sits in fourth place of the East Division, two games above the Milwaukee Milkmen for the final playoff spot. The Roaders have eight games to play over the final seven days of the regular season, four in Lincoln against the Saltdogs, and four in Kansas City against the Monarchs.

It has been a tough second half for the Railroaders thus far. Cleburne has an 8-20 record since the All-Star Break, and sports an overall record of 41-51. Even with the second half not going great, Cleburne still controls their own destiny to make the playoffs with their magic number at six. With a lot of chaos going on in the East Division and most teams struggling at the moment, anything can happen in September.

Kyle Martin also has an interesting final week of the season for the Railroaders. Martin has 26 home runs this year, and he is three away from breaking the All-Time franchise record. The record is held by Jose Sermo, who blasted 28 home runs in 2023. Martin is dominating the rest of the league in this category right now, with a five home run lead over Jabari Henry (Sioux Falls).

Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 3, and tickets are available on https://www.tixr.com/groups/railroaders. If the Railroaders fail to make the playoffs, a ticket for next season will be given as a replacement.

