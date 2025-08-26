RailCats Fend off Cougars Comeback in Series Opener

GENEVA, Ill. - On a picture-perfect afternoon for baseball, the Kane County Cougars fell short of a comeback against the Gary SouthShore RailCats Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Despite a combined 15 hits between the two teams, both starters kept low scores, battling it out to take the first game of the series.

The RailCats (36-58) struck first against Vin Timpanelli (6-8) in the top of the second inning. Former Cougar Olivier Basabe leadoff the inning with a deep double to right centerfield. Joe Souzzi was then hit by a pitch to set up runners at first and second with nobody out. After a long battle at the plate, LG Castillo smashed a double to the left centerfield wall, clearing the bases and giving Gary the early 2-0 lead.

After that, it turned into a pitching battle between Timpanelli and Peyton Long (7-7). The two starters went the next four innings not allowing a single run, and only allowed six hits between the two of them. After Logan Nissen relieved Timpanelli and sat down the RailCats in order in the top of the seventh, the Cougars (45-49) finally got to Long in the bottom of the inning. Blake Rutherford led the inning off with a single back up the middle. He then reached second on aggressive baserunning after a fly out to leftfield, sliding into the bag under the tag. That set up Oscar Santos to drill a ball through the left side of the infield and score Rutherford from second to cut the lead to 2-1.

However, the comeback was cut short in the bottom of the ninth when the RailCats closer, Jacob Coats (11), came and retired all three Cougars to seal his 12th save of the season, and secure the series opener for Gary 2-1.

