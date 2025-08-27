Big Sixth Inning Dooms Canaries

Published on August 26, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - Sioux City scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night to power past the Canaries 16-5 at Lewis & Clark Park.

Sioux Falls led 4-2 after five and a half frames but the Explorers erupted for 14 runs against the Birds' bullpen

Matt Ruiz homered with two outs in the top of the sixth, the 122nd for the Canaries this season, matching the franchise record set in 2010.

Ruiz finished with two hits to lead the offense as the Birds dip to 54-40 on the season. The two teams resume their series Wednesday at 7:05pm.







American Association Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.