Monarchs Fall Short Despite Goudeau's Gem

Published on August 26, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Ashton Goudeau

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Ashton Goudeau delivered a third consecutive scoreless start, but the Milwaukee Milkmen shocked Legends Field to steal a win.

The Kansas City Monarchs fell 3-2 to Milwaukee on Tuesday night. The Milkmen erupted with two eighth inning home runs to steal the victory.

Delvin Perez and Andy Blake each took Cruz Noriega (0-1) deep to turn a 2-0 Monarch lead into a 3- 2 Milkmen advantage.

Goudeau put the Monarchs off on the front foot. The right-hander struck out five and allowed just four hits in his start.

Goudeau is up to 18 consecutive scoreless innings in August, the longest streak by a Monarchs pitcher all season long.

Second baseman Brantley Bell dazzled in his Monarchs (56-38) home debut. He finished 3-for-5 in the win and gave Kansas City a pivotal lead in the fifth.

Bell battled an eight-pitch at bat with Milwaukee starter Jhordany Mezquita, then powered a go-ahead knock into center field. Jorge Bonifacio delivered a second run in the inning with an RBI groundout.

Mezquita delivered five innings of two-run ball and added five strikeouts.

Milwaukee's (40-53) late flurry provided just enough. Brady Puckett and Denny Bentley (12) delivered 1-2-3 frames in the eighth and ninth, moving the Milkmen within one game of a playoff spot in the American Association's East Division.

UP NEXT

Jackson Goddard makes his Legends Field return on Wednesday night against Milwaukee's Matt Walker. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm.

