Monarchs Out-Slugged by Railroaders

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Ross Adolph delivered his eighth home run of the season, but a plethora of Cleburne Railroaders home runs proved too much.

The Kansas City Monarchs were defeated 9-4 by the Railroaders on Friday night at Legends Field.

Cleburne mashed four home runs in the series opener.

Adolph blasted a leadoff home run in the ninth. The returning Monarch (56-41) drilled a laser to right field for his eighth round-tripper of the season.

Adolph finished with 2 RBIs in the defeat, also delivering a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning. The Railroaders jumped on Monarchs starter Blake Goldsberry (8-2). Cleburne (43-54) took a 6-0 lead in Goldsberry's three innings of work.

Kyle Martin clubbed two home runs in his first two at-bats to take over the franchise single-season lead. Martin's 28th and 29th home runs surpassed Jose Sermo's 2023 record.

The Monarchs pulled three runs back in the sixth inning. ÃÃÂlvaro Gonzalez, Andres Noriega and the aforementioned Adolph each pocketed RBIs to hedge the Railroaders' lead to five.

Nick Shumpert put the game on ice with a leadoff home run in the seventh inning to make it 9-3.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs host Wizard Night at Legends Field on Saturday at 6:35 pm. Left-handed Josh Hendrickson starts for Kansas City, Cleburne's starter is still to-be-announced.

