Blue KC Donates $8,000 to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Another season-long effort has come to fruition for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, the American Association Kansas City Monarchs, and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Blue KC is donating $8,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as part of the 'Homers for History' campaign.

For every home run the Monarchs hit during the 2025 season, Blue KC donated $50. The Monarchs hit 108 home runs this season compared to the 88 home runs they hit in 2024. Blue KC has chosen to round up their donation this year.

The funds will go toward the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's "Pitch for the Future" capital campaign, raising money to build the nation's only Negro Leagues campus. The project will include the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center and a brand-new, state-of-the-art museum.

"Thanks to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City and the Kansas City Monarchs for 'knocking it out of the park,' with this fun promotion," said Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. "The financial support and awareness generated through this collaboration is incredibly valuable in our efforts to preserve and celebrate the rich history of the Negro Leagues."

This marks the second year of the campaign in collaboration with Blue KC, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, and the Kansas City Monarchs.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is excited to support the world's only national museum dedicated to celebrating the history of African American baseball," said Jenny Housley, Blue KC Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. "We love being a part of our Kansas City community and preserving an iconic building through this 'Homers for History' campaign."

The Monarchs finished their season strong, earning their spot in the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs. They fell short in the first round against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

"We at the Monarchs are thrilled to help facilitate this great effort," Monarchs owner Mark Brandmeyer said. "Our batters had another outstanding year, and it's heartwarming to know that every one of our homers helped support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and their Pitch for the Future campaign."

The 2025 American Association Monarchs season officially ended on September 6th. Their new season will begin in May 2026.







