Monarchs Walk-off in 15 Innings, Force Game

Published on September 5, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Yoyner Fajardo wrote himself into Kansas City Monarchs history in a season- saving performance.

Fajardo and the Monarchs put together a stellar rally in the bottom of the 15th inning. Fajardo scored the game-winning run in a 4-3 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The win forces a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available at MonarchsBaseball.com.

The RedHawks snatched the lead in the top of the 15th inning. Aidan Byrne delivered a successful squeeze bunt to score Juan Fernandez. It was the first run for either team since the sixth inning.

Eight Monarchs pitchers combined to keep the RedHawks quiet. Kansas City's bullpen allowed just three hits in 9.2 innings.

Fajardo stepped in with a runner at second and one out. The former Minnesota Twins prospect stung an RBI double into the right-center field alley to knot the game at three.

"I was looking to be on time and find a pitch I could drive," Fajardo said, translated from hitting coordinator Christian Colón. "I didn't miss it."

Fajardo moved up to third on a wild pitch by Fargo-Moorhead reliever Garrett Alexander (0-1).

With Jorge Bonifacio at third, Alexander spiked a breaking ball through Fernandez' legs. Fajardo instinctively came home to end the marathon.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity," Fajardo said. "I felt like I was ready, got a good lead. It was a high-pressure situation, and I was ready."

The game had fireworks within moments of getting underway. The teams cleared their respective benches after the second pitch. Monarchs third baseman Robbie Glendinning was ejected for arguing a call on an inning-ending double play in the 13th.

"The dugout was alive," Fajardo said. "We kept the energy up, we were riding on every pitch."

The teams traded blows throughout the early innings. Kansas City leaped ahead to a 2-0 lead off a Glendinning RBI single in the first and a Bonifacio double in the fourth.

Fargo-Moorhead tied the game in the sixth off a two-run home run from Jose Sermo.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and RedHawks decide the Division Series on Saturday night. Ashton Goudeau starts for Kansas City against Fargo-Moorhead's Tyler Jandron.







American Association Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.