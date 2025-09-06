Milkmen Even Series Against Cougars In Game 2

Published on September 5, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - In the second game of this playoff matchup between the Milwaukee Milkmen and Kane County Cougars, the Milkmen got the job done with overwhelming offense, and strong pitching to even the series Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Unlike Wednesday night, the scoring came early in the first inning for the Milkmen (1-1) against Chris Mazza (0-1). Alec Olund and Parker Lester led off the game with back-to-back doubles, the latter scored Olund from second and gave Milwaukee an early 1-0 lead. After a single by Chase Estep set up runners at the corners, Kaden Hollow lined a ball through the infield for a base hit, scoring Lester and pushing the lead to 2-0. Then, Joe Gray blooped a single into center field, driving in Estep and extending the lead to 3-0.

The Milkmen found more success in the top of the third against Jake Stevenson. After a leadoff double from Andy Blake, Stevenson walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases. Mitchell Sanford then grounded into a double play, but Blake scored on the play to run the score up to 4-0. The score continued to climb in the top of the fifth after Blake launched his second home run of the series, this time a 2-run bomb to make the score 6-0. After Gray singled himself aboard, a perfectly timed hit-and-run by Sanford went to the left field wall, scoring Gray from first on a double and pushing the lead to 7-0. The runs continued in the sixth. Estep knocked in Olund for one, and then Blake picked up RBI three and four with a double for three more runs, and a 10-0 lead. A ground rule double by Gray brought home another run, extending the lead to 11-0.

In the eighth, Milwaukee tacked on the final run off the bat of Sanford who singled in Blake, his fourth time crossing home, for a 12-0 lead. Blake drove in a third of the Milkmen runs with four RBI, and scored a third of their runs on top of that with four runs. The Cougars (1-1) were not able to get to Jhordany Mezquita (1-0) in his five innings of work, or the bullpen of Milwaukee who shut down the Kane County bats in a 12-0 victory to even the series.

The Kane County Cougars will play the third and final game against the Milwaukee Milkmen in round 1 of the Miles Wolff Cup playoffs tomorrow, September 6th at 6:30 PM at Northwestern Medicine Field. The winner of that game will advance to the East Division Championship and play the Chicago Dogs. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







