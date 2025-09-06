Canaries Force Winner-Take-All Game Three

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries exploded for 14 runs against the Sioux City bullpen Friday night, topping the Explorers 16-8 in game two of the West Division Series.

Jordan Barth opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning before Sioux City responded with four unanswered runs. Mike Hart smacked a leadoff homerun in the top of the sixth but the Explorers got the run back in the bottom half.

The Canaries sent eight batters to the plate in the seventh inning and took the lead for good scoring four runs. Joe Vos smacked a pinch-hit RBI single before Hart tied the game with a two-run double. Jabari Henry followed with a go-ahead RBI double and the Birds never trailed after that.

Sioux Falls added ten more runs in the top of the eighth. Josh Rehwaldt ripped a two-run single and later scored on a wild pitch before drilling a three-run homerun later in the frame. Trevor Achenbach crushed a two-run shot and Barth drove in two more with a base hit.

Barth finished with four hits and Rehwaldt tallied three while Nathan Culley earned his first postseason victory in relief. The two teams will now play a winner-take-all game three Saturday at 6:05pm in Sioux City.







