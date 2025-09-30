2026 Season Tickets on Sale Event

Published on September 30, 2025 under American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Season tickets for the 2026 Monarchs' season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, October 1 st at 8am CST at monarchsbaseball.com/season-tickets. All packages will be available with access to Early Bird pricing until November 11th. Prices will increase following this date.

The Monarchs had another successful season in 2025 making their seventh post-season appearance under the direction of Team Manager, Joe Calfapietra. After a rough 2024 due to field conditions, they introduced a state-of-the-art playing surface in the spring in partnership with Mammoth Sports Construction. This surface helped the team avoid rainouts all season long and proved to provide a better experience for both fans and players.

Legends Field promises a legendary experience for all guests. With a capacity of 6,500+, the ballpark offers unparalleled access to professional baseball action, ensuring every seat is the best in the house. Fans can always enjoy a unique, immersive atmosphere complete with player interaction, fun in-between inning contests, great views, and free parking.

Season ticket holders can get access to additional perks unlike those that purchase single-game tickets, which are subject to higher prices. Additional exclusive benefits include some of the following:

- Exclusive Monarchs Season Ticket jersey (full packages only)

- Premium Parking (full and half packages)

- Pre-season team meet and greet (full and half packages)

- 15% off in the Team Store (all packages)

Fans are invited to join the Monarchs for their first-ever Season Ticket Launch Tailgate happening at Legends Field on October 1st from 4-6pm. Here, fans can speak to representatives about package options, pricing, perks, and more. The team is offering free hot dogs and drinks, plus an additional incentive to the first 100 people in attendance who put down a deposit for their seats.

"We could not be more excited about the 2026 season," said Team Owner, Mark Brandmeyer. "We feel like we have some unfinished business, so this launch starts a new chapter. Season ticket holders are the heartbeat of Monarchs baseball, and their support fuels everything we do on and off the field. We've built packages that deliver incredible value and exclusive benefits, because our fans deserve the best."

The Monarchs finished their season strong, earning their spot in the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs. They fell short in the first round against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, ending their season with a 60-43 record.

"The 2026 season is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet, and we can't wait to share every moment with the Kansas City community on what makes Monarchs baseball so unique," said Brandmeyer.

All are invited to attend the team's tailgate launch party. The event is free to the public.







