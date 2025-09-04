Goldsberry's Gem Not Enough for Monarchs in Game 1 Loss

Published on September 4, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Blake Goldsberry

FARGO, N.D. - Blake Goldsberry threw 6.1 strong innings, but the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks topped the Kansas City Monarchs 1-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three American Association West Division Series.

The Monarchs trail 1-0 in the first-round playoff tilt with Game 2 scheduled for Friday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with postgame fireworks. Tickets are available now at MonarchsBaseball.com.

Great pitching was the story of the game Friday. Fargo-Moorhead's Kyle Crigger threw seven two-hit innings to earn the win. Parker Harm pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Garrett Alexander worked a perfect ninth to get the save.

The RedHawks scored their lone run in the seventh. Michael Hallquist led off the inning with a triple off the center-field wall. After Goldsberry got Aidan Byrne to pop out for out number one, Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra went to his bullpen and brought in Steffon Moore.

Moore struck out Andy Nelson for the second out but walked Eric Filia to make it first and third.

RedHawks center fielder Lamar Sparks delivered an RBI single to score Hallquist and make it 1-0.

Kansas City managed two hits in the game: a single by Isiah Gilliam and a double by John Nogowski.

Gilliam reached base three times in his return to the lineup.

UP NEXT

Josh Hendrickson will start Game 2 for Kansas City against Fargo-Moorhead's Jake Dykhoff.

