Two-Hit Shutout Leads RedHawks to Playoff Win over Kansas City

FARGO - All it takes is one.

Lamar Sparks singled home Michael Hallquist after his lead-off triple in the seventh inning to score the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' only run Wednesday in a 1-0 playoff win over the Kansas City Monarchs at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks capitalized on a near-perfect, two-hit shutout pitching performance from Kyle Crigger, Parker Harm and Garrett Alexander to take a 1-0 lead over Kansas City in the best-of-three West Division Series.

In his first RedHawks postseason appearance, Crigger allowed only two hits and struck out five Monarchs in seven innings of work. The Opening Day starter made 18 appearances for Fargo-Moorhead in the regular season and was tabbed to go in Game 1 Wednesday night.

He was sensational, getting big outs at critical moments and even doing it by himself defensively to snuff out any glimmer of a Kansas City chance.

Crigger, Harm and Alexander - the latter two combining to finish out the eighth and ninth innings, respectively - did not allow a Monarchs runner past second base.

The West Division Series shifts to Kansas City Friday for Game 2, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Legends Field. RHP Jake Dykhoff (11-4, 1.63 ERA) is expected to pitch against Kansas City LHP Josh Hendrickson (10-5, 3.61 ERA).

