Fargo-Moorhead Adds Two More Players for 2026

Published on December 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - With 2026 visible on the horizon, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks continued to add to next season's roster with the additions of infielder Lou Helmig and right-handed pitcher Justin Lopez.

Helmig, 22, returns to the RedHawks after taking part in training camp with the group this past season. He then spent the summer with the Oakland Ballers, slashing .326/.411/.473 to help the team win the Pioneer League title.

The German knocked in 63 runs and hit eight homers in 80 games played in 2025.

Lopez, 25, spent six seasons in the San Diego Padres organization after signing in 2017 as an infielder. The Venezuelan primarily played at second base and shortstop for the first five years of his minor league career before making the move to the bullpen in 2022.

During his time with the Padres, Lopez played alongside new RedHawks signing Tucupita Marcano and a familiar face, catcher Juan Fernandez. He also played alongside Fernandez in winning the 2021 U-23 Baseball World Cup with Venezuela.

Over 51 pro pitching appearances in the minors and Venezuelan Winter League, Lopez is 8-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 63 innings pitched. He has played the last two seasons with Cardenales de Lara in Venezuela.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener on May 22.







