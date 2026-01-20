League ERA Leader Jake Dykhoff Re-Signs with RedHawks

FARGO - After putting together the best pitching season by ERA in Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks history in 2025, RHP Jake Dykhoff is set to return for his fourth season at Newman Outdoor Field after signing with the RedHawks on Monday.

Last summer, the Wadena, Minnesota, native went 11-4 with a 1.63 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 27 appearances (10 starts) and was named the American Association's best starter with a spot on the league's Postseason All-Star Team.

Dykhoff's 1.63 ERA was the best in the AAPB by more than a run and bested the previous RedHawks single-season record of 1.84 set by Casey Hoorelbeke in 2010. He is the only qualified Fargo-Moorhead pitcher with an ERA under two since the team joined the American Association in 2011.

In 221.1 innings pitched and 83 appearances over three seasons with the RedHawks, the Minnesota-Crookston product is 20-11 with a 3.05 ERA and has allowed the second-fewest walks per nine innings of any qualified pitcher in team history.

Last year, he was named the AAPB's Pitcher of the Month for August after going 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA in his five starts, including a four-hit, 86-pitch shutout against Gary SouthShore on August 21.

In his first official start of the 2025 season, Dykhoff struck out 12 and walked none in a complete game, shutout two-hitter against the Lincoln Saltdogs on June 28. That outing earned him AAPB Pitcher of the Week honors.

Dykhoff also made four appearances for the Cañeros de Los Mochis over the winter in the Mexican Pacific League.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener on May 22.







