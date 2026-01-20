Tacos & Tequila Festival Announces 2026 Return

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The legendary Tacos & Tequila Festival is returning to Winnipeg August 22, 2026, transforming Blue Cross Park into the ultimate throwback day party - packed with bold flavours, high-energy entertainment, and all the nostalgic vibes fans have come to love. Early Bird tickets - just $49 GA and $115 VIP - are available for a limited time while supplies last.

Headlined by T.I. and Rick Ross, this year's lineup promises the ultimate throwback day party with performances from Too $hort, Frankie J, Murphy Lee, and festival favourite DJ Ashton Martin, spinning all the hits that defined an era.

From chart-topping anthems like "What You Know" to the unmistakable energy of "Hustlin'" and "Blow the Whistle", this is the soundtrack of the 2000s - live and louder than ever.

LIMITED EARLY TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Early ticket buyers can lock in General Admission for just $49 and VIP for $115, available only while supplies last. Once these tiers sell out, prices will increase.

VIP tickets include early entry, access to elevated viewing areas, private bars, and exclusive drink inclusions. Bottle Service tables and group packages are also available by inquiry at TacosAndTequilaWinnipeg.com.

THE COMPLETE ARTIST LINEUP

T.I. - Atlanta rap icon behind "What You Know," "Bring Em Out," and "Whatever You Like."

Rick Ross - Known for his distinctive baritone voice and era-defining anthems like "Hustlin'." and "B.M.F."

Too $hort - West Coast rap icon with classics like "Blow the Whistle."

Frankie J - Smooth R&B vocalist with hits like "Obsession" and "Don't Wanna Try."

Murphy Lee - St. Louis hitmaker of "Shake Ya Tailfeather" and Nelly's St. Lunatics fame.

DJ Ashton Martin - Festival favorite spinning the best throwback mixes from the golden era of hip-hop and R&B.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Beyond the stage, Tacos & Tequila Festival brings together Winnipeg's top taco vendors, craft margaritas, tequila tastings, and high-energy entertainment including:

The Area's Best Tacos & Street Eats

Craft Margaritas

Lucha Libre Wrestling Matches

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant

Instagrammable Art Installations & Photo Ops







American Association Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.