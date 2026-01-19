Goldeyes Re-Sign Veteran García

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Monday of catcher and infielder Kevin García.

García played in 61 games in 2025, hitting .248 with four home runs and 27 runs batted in. Defensively, he suited up in 48 games behind the plate and posted a .997 fielding percentage. He also saw time at third base, playing eight games at the hot corner.

Entering what will now be his fifth season in Winnipeg, García has played 227 games for Winnipeg over the 2018, 2019, 2024, and 2025 seasons, combining for a .236 batting average with 32 doubles, 10 home runs, and 87 RBIs.

Hailing from Calexico, California, García was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 30th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, California). He spent two seasons in the Blue Jays' system before signing with the Minnesota Twins in 2016.

In four seasons in the affiliated minors, García hit .250 with two home runs and 54 RBIs. In addition to catching, he has played all four infield positions in his career.

"It's good news for the organization that Kevin is back," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "It's important to have a strong veteran presence in the clubhouse, and he brings that along with a great work ethic. We have a lot of trust in him to control the game from the catching position, and last year, it was good to see him have a strong offensive season with added opportunities. He's been as excited as anyone to get back on the field in 2026 and is ready to get back to the playoffs."

Winnipeg now has 16 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

C/IF Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

