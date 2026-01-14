Right-Hander Boyd Re-Signs with Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the re-signing of right-handed starting pitcher Luke Boyd.

Boyd signed with the Goldeyes May 28 and went on to start 17 games, posting a 5-10 record with a 4.53 earned run average over 95.1 innings.

The native of Ojai, California, was originally chosen in the 38th round of the 2019 June Amateur Draft by the Los Angeles Angels out of Baylor University (Waco, Texas) before returning to college. He re-entered the draft in 2021 and was selected in the 17th round by the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old spent three years in the Padres system, reaching High-A with the Fort Wayne TinCaps in both 2021 and 2022.

Boyd played the 2023 season with the Cleburne Railroaders under Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. He played parts of three seasons in Cleburne while also making a stop with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in 2024.

In his career, Boyd has compiled a 15-19 record in 105 appearances (31 starts) with a 4.90 ERA.

"We're happy to have Luke back for 2026," said Watkins. "When we acquired Luke last year, we were in desperate need of starting pitching, and he showed up and competed for us every time he took the ball. I fully believe he's capable of being really effective for us in either a starting or relief role, and the trust he built with us last season gives us a lot of confidence in him."

Winnipeg now has 14 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

