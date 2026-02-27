Bourassa Re-Ups with Goldeyes for Sixth Season
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Friday of Canadian right-handed starting pitcher Landen Bourassa, returning for his sixth season in Winnipeg.
Bourassa made 15 starts in 2025 and posted a 6-6 record with a 4.20 earned run average over 85.2 innings.
The Lethbridge, Alberta native has spent his entire professional career as a member of the Goldeyes after signing in 2021. In the years since, he has become a fan-favourite and has established himself as one of the most consistent starting arms in the franchise's history.
In his 74 starts for the Goldeyes, which rank fifth in team history, Bourassa has compiled a 34-24 record with a 4.13 ERA to go along with 301 strikeouts. His 442 innings pitched are also posted in the Goldeyes record books, ranking fifth all-time.
He arrived in Winnipeg after spending four seasons (2018-21) with the University of San Francisco Dons. In his collegiate career, he tallied a 16-9 record with a 2.93 ERA and 144 strikeouts across 196.2 innings.
Bourassa is the fifth Canadian signed by the Goldeyes this offseason, joining T.J. Schofield-Sam (Mississauga, ON), Mason Dobie (Meaford, ON), James Bradwell (North Vancouver, BC), and Bryce Arnold (Hamilton, ON).
"Re-signing Landen is one of the biggest moves of the off-season for us," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "With him dealing with some sickness last year, he never really got his momentum for the season, but he went and had a great winter in Australia. He will once again be our opening day starter and be one of the top pitchers in the entire league in 2026."
Winnipeg now has 22 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.
2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
IF/OF Bryce Arnold
RHP Landen Bourassa
RHP Luke Boyd
RHP James Bradwell
IF Ramón Bramasco
RHP Derrick Cherry
IF/OF Mason Dobie
RHP Arij Fransen
C Kevin García
RHP Ben Kowalski
LHP Mitchell Lambson
LHP Weston Lombard
IF Keshawn Lynch
OF Noah Marcelo
RHP Noah Millikan
OF Max Murphy
IF T.J. Schofield-Sam
LHP Tasker Strobel
RHP Willian Suárez
OF Jiandido Tromp
LHP Kevin Vaupel
LHP Quinn Waterhouse
The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
