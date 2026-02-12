Righty Fransen Joins Goldeyes for 2026

Published on February 12, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Pitcher Arij Fransen with the Chattanooga Lookouts

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Maddie LoRae/Chattanooga Lookouts) Pitcher Arij Fransen with the Chattanooga Lookouts(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Maddie LoRae/Chattanooga Lookouts)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of right-handed relief pitcher Arij Fransen.

Fransen (full name pronounced Arr-EYE FRAWN-sen) spent 2025 with the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Class-AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. In 30 appearances, he posted a 4-4 record with a 6.34 earned run average in 55.1 innings.

A native of Deventer, Netherlands, Fransen spent three seasons (2019-21) with Honkbalclub Allen Weerbaar in the Dutch Major League and made his North American professional debut in 2021 with the ACL Reds, the Rookie affiliate of the Reds. He reached as high as Class-AAA, appearing for the Louisville Bats in 2024.

In 116 total games (34 starts) in the affiliated minor leagues, the 24-year-old has compiled a 16-24 record with a 5.62 ERA in 302.2 innings.

"I'm really excited we have the opportunity to have Arij pitch for us this season," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He will be throwing for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic in a few weeks, and it will be fun to get a chance to see him throw on a big stage. That alone tells us the calibre of pitcher we are getting. I think he will be a big factor for us this season and a great addition to our already strong pitching staff."

Winnipeg now has 20 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF/OF Bryce Arnold

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Arij Fransen

C Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from February 12, 2026

Righty Fransen Joins Goldeyes for 2026 - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.