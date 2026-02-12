Righty Fransen Joins Goldeyes for 2026
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
Pitcher Arij Fransen with the Chattanooga Lookouts
(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Maddie LoRae/Chattanooga Lookouts)
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of right-handed relief pitcher Arij Fransen.
Fransen (full name pronounced Arr-EYE FRAWN-sen) spent 2025 with the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Class-AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. In 30 appearances, he posted a 4-4 record with a 6.34 earned run average in 55.1 innings.
A native of Deventer, Netherlands, Fransen spent three seasons (2019-21) with Honkbalclub Allen Weerbaar in the Dutch Major League and made his North American professional debut in 2021 with the ACL Reds, the Rookie affiliate of the Reds. He reached as high as Class-AAA, appearing for the Louisville Bats in 2024.
In 116 total games (34 starts) in the affiliated minor leagues, the 24-year-old has compiled a 16-24 record with a 5.62 ERA in 302.2 innings.
"I'm really excited we have the opportunity to have Arij pitch for us this season," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He will be throwing for Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic in a few weeks, and it will be fun to get a chance to see him throw on a big stage. That alone tells us the calibre of pitcher we are getting. I think he will be a big factor for us this season and a great addition to our already strong pitching staff."
Winnipeg now has 20 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.
2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
IF/OF Bryce Arnold
RHP Luke Boyd
RHP James Bradwell
IF Ramón Bramasco
RHP Derrick Cherry
IF/OF Mason Dobie
RHP Arij Fransen
C Kevin García
RHP Ben Kowalski
LHP Mitchell Lambson
LHP Weston Lombard
IF Keshawn Lynch
OF Noah Marcelo
RHP Noah Millikan
OF Max Murphy
LHP Tasker Strobel
RHP Willian Suárez
OF Jiandido Tromp
LHP Kevin Vaupel
LHP Quinn Waterhouse
The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
