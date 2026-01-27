"The Inside Pitch" Returns Wednesday on CJNU 93.7 FM

Published on January 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - "The Inside Pitch", the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Wednesday, January 28 on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The program - hosted by Goldeyes broadcaster Trevor Curl - will air from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Wednesday's episode features Goldeyes field manager Logan Watkins and reliever Tasker Strobel.

Watkins is entering his third year as manager in Winnipeg. In his first two seasons, the Goldeyes have compiled a 97-101 record, and he was named 2024 American Association Manager of the Year after piloting the club to a 56-43 record and a berth in the Miles Wolff Cup Finals. Named the fifth manager in franchise history November 1, 2023, the former Chicago Cubs infielder spent the previous two-plus seasons in the same role with the Cleburne Railroaders, where he managed a team that qualified for the post-season three times.

Strobel - re-signed by the Goldeyes January 16 - compiled a 3-5 record with a 3.60 earned run average across 46 appearances in 2025. His performance earned him a spot on the 2025 West Division All-Star roster.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through TuneIn or similar radio apps for smartphones and tablets.

2026 Inside Pitch Airdates

Wednesday, January 28

Wednesday, February 11

Wednesday, February 25

Wednesday, March 11

Wednesday, March 25

Wednesday, April 8

Wednesday, April 22

Wednesday, April 29

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







