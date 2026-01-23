Goldeyes Sign Veteran Outfielder Tromp

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Outfielder Jiandido Tromp with Team Netherlands

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Friday of veteran outfielder Jiandido Tromp.

The native of Oranjestad, Aruba, most recently played for the Leones de León of the Nicaraguan Winter League, and hit .321 with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in over 40 games.

He also helped the Netherlands win their 25th continental title at the 2025 European Baseball Championship in September, along with 2025 Goldeyes infielder Ray-Patrick Didder.

His professional career has taken him all over the world, with previous stops in Canada, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Netherlands, and Italy.

The 32-year-old made his professional debut in 2012 with the Gulf Coast League Phillies, the Rookie-level affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent seven seasons between 2012 and 2018 in the Phillies organization, reaching the Class-AAA level on two occasions.

In 641 minor-league games, Tromp hit .248 with 69 home runs and 269 RBIs. Defensively, he has spent the majority of his time in center field, with the flexibility to move to either left or right.

"I'm excited to sign Jiandido and get him to Winnipeg," said Goldeyes' manager Logan Watkins. "He's a veteran guy who has played a lot of baseball all over the world. I expect him to be one of our more consistent hitters and a great presence in the clubhouse."

Winnipeg now has 18 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

C Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

