Cleburne Railroaders Reveal New Brand Identity, Signal New Era at La Moderna Field

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders officially unveiled their refreshed logo and brand identity last night at La Moderna Field, marking the beginning of a bold new era for the franchise. The reveal took place during "Railroaders: Next Stop - Reveal Party" a celebration that brought together fans, partners, community leaders, and media for a first look at the team's modernized visual direction.

"We are thrilled to introduce a new era of the Cleburne Railroaders to our loyal fans and the greater community," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, which owns and operates the Railroaders. "This brand refresh is about more than new logos - it represents a promise to our fans, the City of Cleburne, and the entire region that Railroaders Baseball is entering a new era."

A full brand kit, including logos, color palette, and official renders, is available at:

https://railroaderbaseball.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Simplified-Branding-Guidelines.pdf

The striking new identity was created in partnership with The Barn Creative, whose portfolio of sports branding captures the same mix of grit and excitement the Railroaders are bringing to the American Association. Anchored by a bold color palette of Railroad Navy, Texas Red, and an exciting new electric Cleburne Blue, the Railroaders look is designed to stand out on the diamond and beyond through new merchandise.

The Railroaders also announced the hiring of new General Manager Jimmy Frush, a Texas native and experienced sports executive who most recently served as Learfield's General Manager of USA Baseball Sports Properties. "We're excited to welcome Jimmy and confident in his leadership as we move into this next chapter," Decker added.

"Joining the Cleburne Railroaders is an incredible opportunity," said Jimmy Frush. "I'm honored to work alongside our staff, the City of Cleburne, and the local community as we introduce this exciting new era of Railroaders baseball when we take the field in just a few short months."

The team also reaffirmed their commitment to family-friendly fun and affordable entertainment for the community, highlighting updated pricing options with tickets starting at just $14. Additionally, premium ticket options will be available through season tickets or on a per-game basis, offering access to an all-you-can-eat buffet paired with a premium seating location for an elevated game-day experience. Fans can also expect to be able to purchase single game tickets in April.

Alongside the reveal, fans can now purchase the new official Railroaders gear exclusively at cleburne-railroaders-shop.myshopify.com/

The Railroaders also emphasized that the refreshed identity is more than a visual update, it's a commitment to elevating the fan experience and deepening the team's connection to the community as the 2026 season approaches.

The Cleburne Railroaders look to build on their strong history of baseball as they move into the 2026 season and beyond. With a renewed identity and continued focus on community, tradition, and excitement at the ballpark, the organization is setting the stage for a new era of Railroaders baseball. Fans can expect the same grit and heart that have defined the franchise, now paired with a bold look that reflects where the team is headed next.

The Cleburne Railroaders are a proud member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, playing home games at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. Established in 2017, the team continues to deliver exciting baseball and community-driven entertainment for fans across North Texas. Learn more at railroaderbaseball.com.







American Association Stories from January 23, 2026

Cleburne Railroaders Reveal New Brand Identity, Signal New Era at La Moderna Field - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.