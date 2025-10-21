Cleburne Railroaders 2026 Schedule Released

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Cleburne Railroaders are excited to announce their 2026 regular season schedule, featuring another summer packed with high-energy baseball, community fun, and family-friendly entertainment at La Moderna Field.

The Railroaders' home opener is set for Thursday, May 14th, as they host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to kick off an action-filled season. Fans can look forward to plenty of weekend matchups, fireworks nights, and rivalry series, with action-packed matchups all summer long.

"The 2026 season is shaping up to be one of our most exciting yet," said General Manager Kay Goodell. "Every summer, we look for new ways to make the Railroader experience even better, from fun theme nights and great promotions to an atmosphere that families and baseball fans of all ages can enjoy." Most notably, the Railroaders are set to host the 250th 4th of July Independence Day celebration with a game versus the Lake Country Dockhounds. Bringing back the classic baseball and fireworks all weekend long to celebrate.

Season tickets are on sale now for fans to lock in the best seats in the ballpark to catch the action all season long! Game times, theme nights, and promotional events will be announced in the coming months. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and follow the Railroaders on social media for the latest team news and event details.

About the Cleburne Railroaders The Cleburne Railroaders are a proud member of the American Association of Professional Baseball, playing home games at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. Established in 2017, the team continues to deliver exciting baseball and community-driven entertainment for fans across North Texas.







American Association Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.