Goldeyes Release 2026 Schedule

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced their 2026 regular season schedule Tuesday. The American Association again plays a continuous 100-game slate and retains the East/West divisional format introduced in 2022.

Winnipeg opens the season Friday, May 15 on the road to face the Milwaukee Milkmen. The Goldeyes' home opener is Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. vs. the Kane County Cougars, featuring a Goldeyes jersey giveaway and fireworks. The home opener marks the first of seven spectacular fireworks displays during the 2026 home schedule.

Blue Cross Park hosts 50 home games, including nine weekends. Standard home start times are 6:30 p.m. (Mon-Thu), 7:00 p.m. (Fri), 6:00 p.m. (Sat), and 1:00 p.m. (Sun). Exceptions include weekday matinees on Thursday, May 21 vs. Kane County and Wednesday, June 3 vs. the Sioux Falls Canaries, both with 11:00 a.m. first pitches. Winnipeg will again be home on Canada Day- Wednesday, July 1 vs. the Kansas City Monarchs- with a 4:00 p.m. start. The Goldeyes will welcome all 11 league opponents to Blue Cross Park for at least one series.

The 2026 schedule also features the return of several familiar promotional games including our Father's Day game on June 21, Bark in the Park, and Manitoba Social Night, with more exciting promotions to be announced soon.

Schedule highlights include a 10-game longest homestand from June 1-11, and a pair of seven-game road trips running June 12-18 and September 1-7. Start times for road games will be announced in the coming weeks.

For a fourth consecutive season, the American Association postseason will feature eight teams, with the top four clubs (by winning percentage) in each division advancing to a best-of-three Division Series, followed by a best-of-five Division Championship Series. The winners will meet in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final. The 2026 playoffs begin Wednesday, September 9.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule Breakdown

Total Games: 100

Home Games: 50

Away Games: 50

Home Games by Day of the Week

Sunday: 9

Monday: 2

Tuesday: 7

Wednesday: 7

Thursday: 7

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Home Game Times

Monday - Thursday: 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Home Game Time Exceptions

Thursday, May 21 (11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday, June 3 (11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday, July 1 (4:00 p.m.)

Total Games vs. West Division: 64

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks: 13

Kansas City Monarchs: 14

Lincoln Saltdogs: 12

Sioux City Explorers: 12

Sioux Falls Canaries: 13

Total Games vs. East Division: 36

Chicago Dogs: 9

Cleburne Railroaders: 3

Gary SouthShore RailCats: 6

Kane County Cougars: 3

Lake Country DockHounds: 6

Milwaukee Milkmen: 9

For information on 2026 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

