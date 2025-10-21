RailCats Announce 2026 Schedule
Published on October 21, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release
GARY, IN. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to announce their 2026 American Association schedule. The RailCats begin the season on the road at the Lake Country DockHounds.
The 2026 Home Opener is set for Friday, May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. The schedule features 14 fireworks shows including three special Saturday night shows (July 18, August 1, August 8).
The RailCats full 2026 promotional and event schedule featuring fan giveaways, promotional appearances, food and beverage specials and theme nights will be announced at a later date. All dates, times, and promotions are subject to change.
For season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2026 season, call 219-882-2255 or visit railcatsbaseball.com.
