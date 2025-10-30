RailCats Ignite 2026 Roster with Local Product

(Gary, IN) The stove is officially hot in Gary, Indiana, as second-year manager Jeff Isom and the Gary SouthShore RailCats have kicked off their 2026 roster moves with a hometown addition. The first name on the board: outfielder and former Andrean 59er, Frank Podkul.

A native of Schererville, Indiana, Podkul was a key contributor to Andrean High School's 2015 IHSAA State Championship team. He continued his baseball journey at Franklin College, where he made a lasting impact with the Grizzlies.

In his final collegiate season, Podkul posted a .327 batting average, launched 16 home runs, drove in 57 runs, and recorded an OPS of 1.133. His 16 homers set a new single-season record at Franklin, and his RBI total ranked second all-time. His standout performance earned him First Team All-Mideast Region honors, First Team All-HCAC, and a spot on the HCAC All-Tournament Team.

Podkul made his professional debut in 2019 with the Joliet Slammers, collecting his first pro hit. He later joined the American Association in 2021 and 2022, suiting up for the Sioux City Explorers and Lake Country DockHounds.

Over the past two seasons, Podkul played in the Pioneer League with the Great Falls Voyagers, where he continued to showcase his power. Across 127 games, he hit double-digit home runs in back-to-back seasons, maintained a .279 average, and drove in 89 runs. One of his standout performances came against the Billings Mustangs, where he went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

"We're thrilled to welcome a local product like Frank Podkul to the RailCats," said manager Jeff Isom. "He brings valuable experience and a powerful bat to our lineup heading into the 2026 season."

The RailCats open their 2026 campaign on May 15 on the road against the Lake Country DockHounds. The team returns to the Steel Yard for their 24th home opener on May 22, hosting the Cleburne Railroaders.

The RailCats open their 2026 campaign on May 15 on the road against the Lake Country DockHounds. The team returns to the Steel Yard for their 24th home opener on May 22, hosting the Cleburne Railroaders.







