Rusty's Holiday Pack - on Sale Now

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Give the gift of ballpark fun this holiday season with Rusty's Holiday Pack, a festive bundle packed with everything you need for the ultimate game day experience - all for just $54.01 (includes fees)!

Each pack includes:

(4) Ticket Vouchers - Flexible and easy to redeem for any 2026 RailCats home game.

(4) Hot Dogs - Classic ballpark flavor on us.

(4) Bags of Chips - Crunchy, shareable snacks for the whole crew.

(4) Drinks - Your choice at the concession stand.

Whether you're surprising a loved one or treating your family to a day at the ballpark, Rusty's Holiday Pack delivers unbeatable value and guaranteed fun - all wrapped up for the holidays.

Order your's here - https://www.tixr.com/groups/railcatsbaseball/events/railcats-holiday-pack-164958







American Association Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.