Explorers Add Asencio and Good

Published on December 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed veteran outfielder Yeison Asencio and infielder Elliot Good to contracts for the 2026 season. The pair are the ninth and 10th roster additions of the offseason for the Explorers and Manager Steve Montgomery.

Yeison Asencio brings 14 seasons of professional baseball experience to Sioux City, reaching Triple-A and carrying a career .303 batting average in 1199 games. The right-handed batter has launched 120 home runs with 693 RBI across 14 seasons.

Asencio began his pro career in 2010 after signing with the San Diego Padres as an international free agent in July of 2009. The 36-year-old native of Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic spent last winter season playing for Toros del Este in the Dominican Winter League, hitting .311 in 21 games with a pair of RBI.

Asencio played in 19 games with Saltillo in the Triple-A Mexican League in 2024, hitting .352 with one home run and 16 RBI. He also played in another 43 games with Campeche in 2023 with five homers and 22 RBI. In 86 games with Campeche in 2022, he slashed a line of .346/.402/.533 with 11 long balls and 53 RBI. Asencio finished second on the team in home runs, RBI and doubles in 2022. In his first season in Campeche in 2021, Asencio hit .280 in 29 games with four home runs and 19 RBI.

In 2020 Asencio did not play due to the worldwide pandemic, but he suited up for three teams in Mexico in 2019. He played nine games at Tabasco, another 70 games at Yucatan and 25 with Tijuana. He hit 17 home runs that season with a total of 13 at Tijuana, finishing second on the club in round trips. Asencio slashed a line of .315/.372/.517 over 70 games with Tijuana. In 2018 he played 43 games with the Mexico City Reds in the autumn league, hitting 386 with one home run and 11 RBI, and in another 27 games with Dos Laredos in the Mexican Spring League. Asencio hit two home runs driving in 13 runs while hitting .273 during the spring with Dos Laredos.

Asencio would spend the 2017 season playing independent baseball in the Baseball Challenge League in Japan. He played for the Ishikawa Million Stars and hit .338 in 51 games with eight home runs and 37 RBI. Asencio spent 2010 to 2016 with the San Diego Padres organization, reaching Triple-A in the San Diego system and was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2012, 2013 and 2014. His final season in the Padres organization was in 2016 where he spent 45 games at Double-A San Antonio, hitting .254 with one homer and 11 RBI. He also spent five games a step up the ladder at El Paso where he went 8-for-22. San Diego released Asencio in June of the 2016 season after he hit a combined .267/.288/.335. He finished the season in Mexico playing 56 games for Quintana Roo and slashing a line of .308/.338/.488 with six home runs and 43 RBI.

In 2015, Asencio played a career single-team high of 126 games at Double-A San Antonio in the Texas League. He finished second on the Missions with 13 home runs and led the club with 74 RBI on the season. The outfielder finished with a hitting line of .301/.329/.434 for the season. His second season in San Antonio in 2014, Asencio played in 117 games, finishing third on the team in home runs with 10 while driving in 44 with a slash line of .284/.323/.409. He would earn a late season shot at Triple-A El Paso where he hit five home runs in 21 games with 15 RBI and posted a .333 batting average. Asencio was named to the Texas League Postseason All-Star team following the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Asencio had his first crack at Double-A in 2013 where he played 74 games at San Antonio, slashing a line of .261/.298/.354 with two dingers and 32 RBI. He opened the season playing in 57 games at Lake Elsinore in the High-A California League with five home runs and 44 RBI, hitting .296/.319/.457. Asencio parlayed that early start to a spot in the MLB Futures game at the 2013 All-Star game. In 2012 Asencio spent the entire season at Low-A Fort Wayne, leading the team with 61 RBI and clubbing eight home runs while slashing a line of .323/.353/.474.

Asencio spent his first two pro seasons at the rookie level in the Padres organization. He played in 50 games with the Padres Arizona League team, hitting .348/.367/.586 with seven home runs and 46 RBI in 2011. He was second on the team in homers, and he led the team in RBI by 22 over the next closest teammate. His rookie campaign in 2010 saw Asencio play in 66 games in his native Dominican Republic with the Padres entry in the Dominican Summer League. He hit .241 with five home runs and 37 RBI and was a DSL Mid-Season All-Star that season.

Elliot Good, a native of Meriden, Connecticut joins the X's after a pair of seasons in the Pioneer League with the Ogden Raptors. Good hit .329/.443/.459 with 10 home runs and 75 RBI last season. He drew 62 walks, good for second on the team. Good made his professional debut in 2024, playing in 45 games with Ogden. He would hit .298 with five home runs and 25 RBI for the season.

Good played four seasons at Central Connecticut University in New Britain and was a key piece of the CCSU team that won conference titles in 2021 and 2023, helping CCSU advance to the NCAA Tournament in both seasons. Good finished his four seasons playing in 163 career games and slashing a career line of .262/.344/.358, while driving in 100 runs, scoring 94 runs and collecting 39 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. In 2024 he started all 42 games for the Blue Devils, one of three players on the team to start all 42 games. Good would slash a line of .234/.339/.364 with four home runs and 28 RBI, holding down the shortstop position defensively his final season in college. He would add a 14-game hitting streak during the season and would finish the season with 12 extra-base hits.

In 2023 Good was named to the All-Northeast Conference Second Team and All-Tournament team following a season where he hit .306 with 39 RBI for the NEC Champions. His 39 RBI were good for second on the team, and he was the only Blue Devil player to play in all 50 games during the 2023 season. He slashed a line of .306/.380/.400 his junior season and had a 21-game hitting streak and finished the season reaching base in the final 36 games. Good hit .500 with seven RBI, scoring six runs and belting a home run at the NEC tournament.

Good would hit .223 in 2022 with one home run and 28 RBI during his Sophomore season while playing in 46 games. In his first season on campus, he played in 25 games, starting 21 games while hitting .335 with eight homers and five RBI. In his first NCAA tournament appearance, he went 2-for-4 against powerhouse LSU.

The right-handed batter played high school ball at Maloney High School in Meriden, Connecticut where he was a two-time All-Conference selection and where he was named to the All-State team his final season. Good was a three-sport standout, also playing football and basketball at Maloney. His Senior season he quarterbacked his team to an appearance in the state championship game and was named All-State and All-Conference in football. He was named the Record Journal Male Athlete of the Year as a Senior.

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

