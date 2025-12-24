Marman Headed Overseas

Published on December 24, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Kyle Marman

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Kyle Marman(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that right-handed pitcher Kyle Marman has been signed by the eight-time and reigning Taiwan Series Champions, the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League. The Florida native is the second player transferred this offseason, and he leaves the Explorers with a long line of success both as a closer in 2024 and as a staff ace as a starter in 2025.

Kyle Marman, in two seasons with Sioux City, was twice named to the American Association West Division All-Star team for the league's mid-summer classic. In 2024, Marman saved 19 games with 68 strikeouts in 47 innings, finishing the season with a 4-2 record and anchoring the X's playoff bound bullpen. He finished second in the American Association in saves that season and was named Pitcher of the Week on August 18, 2024.

Last season Marman moved to the starting rotation and would go 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA in 123 innings. The right-hander struck out 140 batters, finishing second in the American Association in strikeouts in 2025 and setting a new Sioux City Explorers record in strikeouts in a season. He would earn Pitcher of the Week honors for the week ending May 11 after a seven-inning one-earned-run performance at Kane County on May 8. The X's would win the game 2-1 with Marman controlling the Cougars in an 11-strikeout performance and holding the future league champions hitless over seven frames in front of 7,302 in attendance.

Marman was the ace of a staff that finished second in the league in ERA with a 3.94 team ERA and second in strikeouts with 908. The Explorers would go on to the league's top regular-season record and the West Division regular-season crown in 2025. He would add a team-leading 14 quality starts for the team, and the X's would go 14-5 when Marman took the hill for Sioux City. Marman finished the season on a roll pitching at least six innings in eight straight games as the X's claimed the division title. He set the tone for the Explorers mid-season push on July 5 with a complete game six-hit performance, allowing just one earned at home against Gary SouthShore in a 2-1 win for the X's.

Marman joined the Explorers in 2024 after spending five seasons in the Cleveland Guardians organization. The right-hander reached AAA with the Guardians and was 15-6 with a 4.42 ERA in 128.1 innings in his minor league career with Cleveland. Marman was the 13th round selection by Cleveland in the 2018 draft out of Florida Atlantic University. Marman is the second former Explorer to sign with a CPBL team, joining former Major Leaguer Taylor Jordan who signed with Fubon in 2018.

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from December 24, 2025

Marman Headed Overseas - Sioux City Explorers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.