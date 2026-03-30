Explorers Go Cashless in 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that Lewis and Clark Park is going cashless for the 2026 season for purchases during Explorers games. Beginning opening night, X's fans attending games in person can now pay quickly and safely using debit or credit cards to make concessions, merchandise and ticket purchases.

Fans enjoying X's baseball will have no need to carry cash or a checkbook- their tickets, food, and merchandise are all just a tap away using Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit or debit cards. Ballpark patrons will enjoy Explorers games in 2026 with a faster, easier, and more convenient experience during this American Association baseball season.

The Explorers organization knows this is a big change, but it's a step forward to keep up with the times, and it's something the Explorers have been planning for a while. The Explorers truly appreciate our fans' patience and understanding as we try this new approach for the first time. Thank you for helping us make this upcoming season smooth, fun, and enjoyable for everyone!

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

FOLLOW THE EXPLORERS DURING THE OFFSEASON LIVE ON EXPLORERS EXPRESSO AND DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST.







American Association Stories from March 30, 2026

Explorers Go Cashless in 2026 - Sioux City Explorers

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