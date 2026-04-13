Explorers Tickets Set to Go on Sale

Published on April 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers have announced today that individual game tickets for the 2026 X's season will go on sale this Friday, April 17. Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Lewis and Clark Box Office, online at xsbaseball.com, or by phone at (712)-277-9467. The box office is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The 2026 season will mark the 33rd season of Explorers baseball in Siouxland when the team opens their home schedule on Friday night, May 22 against the Lincoln Saltdogs at 6:35 p.m. Opening night at Lewis and Clark Park will feature a magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Ductz of Siouxland and free T-Shirt Friday, with highlighted player Nate Gercken, thanks to Absolute Screen Art. The opening weekend will continue with a short-sleeve hoodie giveaway, thanks to Farm Bureau Financial Services - Brandon Dicks Agency, and a loaded Sunday, May 24 with plenty of promotions for the entire family.

The Explorers will open the season on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs. Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

FOLLOW THE EXPLORERS DURING THE OFFSEASON LIVE ON EXPLORERS EXPRESSO AND DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST.







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Explorers Tickets Set to Go on Sale - Sioux City Explorers

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