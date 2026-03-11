Explorers Name Lee Vice President and General Manager

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the organization has named Siouxland native Travis Lee as the club's new Vice-President and General Manager. Lee replaces Tom Backemeyer who has left the organization for another opportunity within professional baseball. The team has also named Emily Trucke as the team's Director of Sales and Marketing, completing the offseason front-office shuffle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Travis to the Explorers Family," stated Explorers Chairman John Roost. "His impressive career in the sports and entertainment industry combined with his passion for Siouxland, makes him the perfect fit for this role. We've built a fantastic front office staff and are confident that with Travis' leadership we are set up for a fantastic 2026 season, both on and off the field. We'll see you at the ballpark on May 22!"

Travis Lee brings complete sales and marketing experience with a background that includes sports media and business marketing over his professional career. Lee is no stranger to Siouxland; he takes the reign of the day-to-day front office operations after spending the part of the last year with AMP Sales & Marketing Solutions, known locally as CBS/FOX Siouxland. Prior to working with CBS/FOX Siouxland, Lee was the Assistant General Manager/Director of Sales for the Sioux City Convention Center in Sioux City from April 2024 to October 2025.

"I am very grateful to John Roost for this opportunity and incredibly honored to step into this role and look forward to connecting with our partners, season ticket holders, and the best fans in independent baseball," said Travis Lee. "This organization has a storied 33-year history, but what truly excites me is the opportunity to elevate the fan experience at Lewis and Clark Park. Our mission is to provide 'Big League' fun- from world-class entertainment and unique promotions to top-tier hospitality- all at a price point that remains accessible for every family in the Siouxland. We aren't just selling baseball; we're creating affordable, lifelong memories, and I can't wait to welcome our fans back to the ballpark this May. Our Explorers staff is ready to get to work and make the 2026 season our best one yet."

Lee spent parts of 13 years as the General Manager of Coyote Sports Properties (Learfield) at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota. He also served another three years as the Director of Athletic Marketing and Promotions for the University of South Dakota Athletics Department.

Prior to his time in Vermillion, Lee spent 2004-2009 with Merck and Company as a Professional Representative in Waco, Texas and was an Adjunct Instructor in marketing with Texas A&M-Central in Killeen, Texas while in the Central Texas region. Lee also spent time in Texas as the President/General Manager of the Central Texas Blackhawks Hockey Club of the NAHL in 2003-2004.

Before heading to Texas, Lee served as the Marketing/Merchandise Manager for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. During his time with the Stampede, he also taught as an Adjunct Instructor in marketing at University Center and Southeast Technical College. Lee also worked for one year at KSFS Sports Radio in Sioux Falls as a Marketing Consultant and on-air host for one year from 1997 to 1998. He also was the General Manager of the Sioux Falls Canaries of the then Northern League from 1993 to 1994.

Lee is a 1990 graduate of Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota with a Bachelor of Business Administration, and he earned his Master of Arts degree in Business at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. He is a native of Viborg, South Dakota and resides in Dakota Dunes. Lee is a father to daughter Reagan, a freshman at Briar Cliff University, where she plays softball and son Sawyer, who plays football, basketball and baseball and is a freshman at Vermillion High School in Vermillion, South Dakota. Lee takes over for Tom Backemeyer who has served as the club's Vice President and General Manager from March 2023 until March 2026 and who will continue his work in professional baseball.

Emily Trucke has been with the Explorers since 2023, beginning her first season as part of the club's summer intern team. The last two seasons she has been the Manager of Promotions and Fan Experience for the X's and will move into the new role as Director of Sales and Marketing for the 2026 season. Trucke is a May 2024 graduate of Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska with a bachelor's degree in business marketing.

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

