RailCats Announce 2026 High School Challenge Schedule

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced today that the High School Challenge games presented by Northwest Indiana Orthopedic and Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals will return to the Steel Yard this spring. This marks the 23rd year of the High School Challenge program, featuring 18 games and 31 different teams taking the field.

The first day of the High School Challenge is scheduled for April 1 and will run through April 28.

Wednesday, April 1st:

4:30 Thea Bowman vs Thornton

Saturday, April 4th:

12:00 Portage vs Hebron

Monday, April 6th:

7:00 Griffith vs Hammond Morton

Friday, April 10th:

7:00 Kouts vs Hobart

Saturday, April 11th:

3:00 Highland vs Lafayette Central Catholic

Monday, April 13th:

4:30 Faith Christian vs Calumet Christian

7:00 North Newton vs Rensselaer Central

Wednesday, April 15th:

4:30 Hammond Morton vs Bishop Noll

Friday, April 17th:

4:30 Whiting vs Highland

7:00 Michigan City vs Birdgman

Saturday, April 18th:

12:00 Thea Bowman vs HAST

3:00 Hammond Baptist vs HAST

Monday, April 20th:

7:00 Calumet Christian JV vs South Shore Homeschool

Wednesday April 22nd:

7:00 Westville vs La Lumiere

Friday, April 24th:

7:00 River Forest vs Lake Station

Saturday, April 25th:

3:00 Marquette Catholic vs Triton

6:00 Thea Bowman vs South Bend Washington







American Association Stories from March 30, 2026

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