RailCats Sign a Few Returners

Published on January 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The RailCats agreed to a couple of deals with two returning players from the 2025 team. Making their return to Gary are outfielder Carlos Machado, and Jake Hoover who will try his hand at a new position.

Carlos Machado is a 27-year-old outfielder from Venezuela. He was signed as an International Free Agent by the Houston Astros and made his professional debut in 2015 in the Dominican Summer League. Machado played in the Astros organization until 2021 where he made it up to Triple-A with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. In six seasons with Houston, Machado played in 259 games where he had a .293 batting average, had 269 hits, and drove in 102 runners.

The outfielder joined the RailCats this past season for his first year with the club. Machado got into 38 games and posted a .288 average, hit eight doubles, and went on a nine-game hitting streak. The Venezuelan native also made some nice plays in right field and showcased a strong arm.

"Carlos is a contact heavy player." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He dealt with an injury and still had good numbers; I would love to see a full healthy season for Carlos."

Jake Hoover is a 28-year-old from Armada, Michigan. Hoover was a standout at Hillsdale College as their everyday shortstop, in his final season he hit .370, with a .672 slugging, and hit 30 extra base hits. He would he be drafted by the Texas Rangers organization.

Hoover went on to play in Triple-A before joining his first MLB Partner League team, the Lancaster Barnstormers. He would have a massive home run in the playoffs for Lancaster in 2022 to defeat the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Lancaster would go on to win the Atlantic League Championship that year.

This past year with Gary SouthShore, Hoover was the opening day shortstop and got injured in the third game of the year. The Michigan native would work his way back and become a utility player for the RailCats playing in the outfield, third, and second base. But in 2026, Hoover will try his hand at pitching. He last pitched in 2023 with Lancaster.

"Jake has shown he has a big arm, I look forward to seeing what he can do on the mound." Isom said. "He will be competing for a spot this spring training."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







