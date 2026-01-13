RedHawks Sign 9 Players for 2026

FARGO - The RedHawks brought back several familiar faces to kick off the new year, signing nine players for the 2026 season.

Fargo-Moorhead added infielder Peter Brookshaw, infielder Aidan Byrne, pitcher Angelo Cabral, pitcher Hunter Day, infielder Osmy Gregorio, infielder Andy Nelson and infielder Jose Sermo all to its roster for the upcoming season on Monday before re-signing pitcher Kyle Crigger and adding a new arm, LHP Liu Fuenmayor, on Tuesday.

Brookshaw, 26, has appeared in 141 games for the RedHawks over the last three seasons, hitting .220/.336/.365 with 15 home runs and 63 RBIs. The Wisconsin native made 43 appearances, all at second base, for Fargo-Moorhead this past summer. Before joining the RedHawks, Brookshaw played college baseball at NDSU.

Byrne, 23, made his professional debut with the RedHawks last May after an abundant college baseball career at Minnesota State-Mankato. The Eagan, Minnesota, native put together an extremely solid rookie season and became a mainstay at shortstop, making 77 appearances and slashing .249/.303/.275 with 24 RBIs. Prior to joining the RedHawks, Byrne helped the Mavericks win the NSIC regular season and tournament championships and recorded six hits in four games at the NCAA Central Region Tournament. He also put together a 72-game on-base streak across his final two college seasons.

Cabral, 25, was another player to make the transition to pro baseball last season. After four seasons at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, the Lone Star State native appeared in 15 games for Fargo-Moorhead in 2025. He started six games and also finished seven. The right-hander went 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA in 41 innings of work. Over the winter, he pitched for the Arabia Wolves of Baseball United in Dubai. During his time in college, Cabral made 39 appearances (25 starts) with a 4.02 ERA and .249 opposing batting average over 150 innings pitched.

Day, 23, was a late add in 2025 after completing his college career at Minnesota State-Mankato and pitching for the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League. The righty only made three appearances for the 'Hawks, but made his mark by allowing only one earned run in 10 innings pitched with four strikeouts. The Minnesota native and Bloomington Jefferson graduate played at Tarleton State and Missouri State before finishing last season with the Mavericks.

Gregorio, 27, after playing for the Atlantic League's Hagerstown Flying Boxcars and Lexington Legends in 2024. He hit .261 with eight home runs and 48 RBIs in 99 games last season. The Dominican previously spent parts of seven seasons in the Mariners and Angels systems.

Nelson, 24, signed with the RedHawks last August after making his pro debut with the Chicago Dogs out of the University of Iowa. An Illinois native, Nelson appeared in 39 total AAPB games in 2025, slashing .244/.313/.363 with 4 homers and 11 RBIs. He made appearances all across the infield and outfield. In his four seasons of action with the Hawkeyes, Nelson appeared in 124 games and hit .282 with an .878 OPS, 17 home runs and 69 RBIs. He missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Sermo, 34, is as experienced and reliable a player as it gets in partner league baseball. The RedHawks acquired the power-hitting Puerto Rican from the Cleburne Railroaders last June, and he became a key piece of the team's turnaround with a .286/.378/.568 slash line, 15 home runs, 53 RBIs and numerous key knocks down the stretch. He will enter his 15th season of pro ball in 2026, including nine in the American Association. He is tied for second on the league's all-time home run list with 141 round-trippers. Over the offseason, Sermo played for the Senadores de San Juan in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Crigger, 26, starred for the RedHawks in 2025 after three seasons in the Miami Marlins organization. The team's opening day starter went 7-5 with a 3.64 ERA in 18 starts. He set the tone in the opening game of the playoffs against Kansas City, allowing only two hits and striking out five batters in seven innings of work to help clinch a 1-0 RedHawks win. Crigger struck out a season-high nine batters in 7.1 innings of work against the Gary RailCats on Aug. 19. The Corinth, Mississippi, native played his collegiate baseball at Louisiana Tech before being drafted by the Marlins in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Fuenmayor, 26, joins the RedHawks in 2026 for his first season in Fargo-Moorhead after pitching for the Tri-City Valley Cats in the Frontier League in 2025. A left-handed reliever, Fuenmayor earned 13 saves and finished 23 games over 31 appearances for the Valley Cats last summer. He did not play in 2024, but appeared in 34 games for the Missoula PaddleHeads the season prior. The Venezuelan spent five seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after signing with the club in 2017, reaching Double-A in 2022 with the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener on May 22.







