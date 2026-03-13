RedHawks Trade for Jesús Lujano, Sign Tripp Clark

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The RedHawks added two new faces for 2026 with the acquisition of outfielder Jesús Lujano from the Cleburne Railroaders and the signing of catcher Tripp Clark.

Fargo-Moorhead acquired Lujano from the Railroaders in exchange for pitcher Conner Richardson and future considerations.

In 96 games between Cleburne and the Atlantic League, Lujano slashed .299/.351/.373 with 25 RBIs. Originally a member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization from 2016-2021, the Venezuelan has also spent time with the Chicago Dogs and the Frontier League's Tri-City ValleyCats.

Clark, 24, will enter his third season of pro baseball in 2026 after splitting time between four different American Association squads in 2025. The former Angelo State University Ram hit .293/.358/.394 in 65 games last summer.

Prior to coming to the AAPB, Clark made his pro debut with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League in 2024.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







American Association Stories from March 13, 2026

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