Monarchs Sign Free Agent Outfielder Eden And Catcher Mack

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS -- On Wednesday Joe Calfapietra and the Kansas City Monarchs announced the signing of former Toronto Blue Jay outfielder Cam Eden and 26-year-old left-handed hitting catcher Charles Mack.

Eden, from Yuba City, California has a career batting average of .236 with 153 stolen bases in the minor leagues. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Eden in the sixth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball first year player draft from the University of California at Berkeley who later made his Major League debut with Toronto in 2023 appearing in five games with the club. Over five minor league seasons in the Blue Jays organization (2019, '21 -24), Eden has hit .236 (330-for-1,399) with 212R, 64 doubles, 7 triples, 27HR, 166RBI, 158BB and 153SB in 420 games.

"I am very excited to play in a great stadium in a great city with an amazing environment" said Eden from his home in California. "I am very proud to be able to wear a Kansas City Monarchs jersey - it is an honor. The history of the Monarchs is very important to me."

Eden began the 2024 campaign with Buffalo, playing in 91 games and hitting .198 with seven home runs, 35 RBI, and 26 stolen bases. On August 9, 2024, the Blue Jays traded Eden to the New York Yankees for cash. He made 23 appearances down the stretch for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, hitting .231 with a home run, three RBI, and seven stolen bases.

Eden split the 2025 season between the rookie-level Florida Complex League Yankees, Single- A Tampa Tarpons and Double-A Somerset Patriots, batting a cumulative .220/.287/.325 with one home run, 13 RBI, and 10 stolen bases.

Monarchs 9th year Manager Joe Calfapietra was enthusiastic when describing Cam Eden - "He is a former Major League player who has the ability to produce and produce with power and speed. He will be a solid addition to the roster."

In additional roster news, catcher Charles Mack was added to the Monarchs roster. Drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 6th round of the 2018 MLB June amateur draft out of Williamsville East High School in East Amherst, New York. Mack spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Washington (PA) Wild Things in the Frontier League under Manager Tom Vaeth. He appeared in 15 games with 5 runs batted in.

Calfapietra said Mack "Has a defensive presence behind the plate. There is some untapped offensive ability there too - we are looking forward to having him as a Monarch."

Mack was a 2010 National Pitch Hit N Run Champion as a youngster and a 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in High School.

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







American Association Stories from March 13, 2026

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