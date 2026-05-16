Fargo-Moorhead Comes from Behind to Beat Railroaders

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The RedHawks plated eight runs on eight hits in the seventh inning Friday night to come from behind and take a 12-5 win over the Cleburne Railroaders at La Moderna Field.

Jose Sermo hit a three-run moonshot to left field for the first Fargo-Moorhead home run of the season, Dillon Thomas had three hits and three RBIs and Jesus Lujano also had a trio of hits to pace the RedHawks batters.

On the hill, Patrick Wicklander recovered well after allowing four runs in the first two innings of his first start for Fargo-Moorhead, going five frames and allowing just the four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Liu Fuenmayor, Mason Pelio and Angelo Cabral combined to allow one run on two hits over the final four innings in relief, with Fuenmayor picking up the win in his RedHawks debut.

The RedHawks (2-0) and Railroaders (0-2) continue their series with five more games set to be played this week, starting with Saturday night's contest at 7:06 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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